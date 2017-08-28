Choiseul Citizens Seek Answers On Development

A group of concerned Choiseul residents is demanding more information before members can support the proposed Fairmont development.

The sustainable and well-planned development action group (SWDAG) held its latest public meeting on the potential impact of the development on Sunday.

Organizers say they are worried that the project is taking place in the absence of public consultation.

They have many questions, including whether the Choiseul main road will be relocated.

He spoke to HTS news4orce on the side-lines of a public meeting on Sunday, organized by a group of concerned residents.