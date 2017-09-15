Choc Roundabout to Marisule Intersection Closed Through Monday

PRESS RELEASE:-The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that a section of the Castries – Gros Islet Highway, Choc Roundabout to Marisule Intersection will be closed from 4p.m. on Saturday 16th September 2017 to 5a.m on Monday 18th September 2017. This is to allow for repairs to the riding surface of the Choc Bridge.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. The diversion will be via Corinth – Grande Riviere Main Road through to Postlewaithe Road onto Allan Bousquet Highway towards the Choc Roundabout and vice versa.

Note, residents between Marisule Gap and Choc Roundabout including vehicles wanting to access Morgan Bay hotel will be allowed from the Marisule gap to their destination.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the road works.