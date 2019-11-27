Home / Breaking News / CHILD SEVERELY BEATEN BY A RELATIVE

CHILD SEVERELY BEATEN BY A RELATIVE

Allin Fevrier November 26, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates 1 Comment

A woman has been taken to task after a video of a beating of a school-age child surfaced online this past week.
There has been public outcry over the profanity- laced viral video depicting the brutal administering of corporal punishment over the alleged use of a shoe.
Amid the incident, there has reportedly been an outpouring of support from Saint Lucian society.

One comment

  1. Shar
    November 26, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    This is a disgrace I am lost for words for a pair of shoes can someone please get the contact information on this young school girl. Let’s us help her get a few pairs of shoes sneakers flats and sandals my goodness
    That woman have so much anger in her towards her own niece
    What could’ve happened had the mother/ father walked up to see their daughter getting disrespected like this that’s a dam shame
    She should be arrested that’s abuse period

