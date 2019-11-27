CHILD SEVERELY BEATEN BY A RELATIVE

A woman has been taken to task after a video of a beating of a school-age child surfaced online this past week.
There has been public outcry over the profanity- laced viral video depicting the brutal administering of corporal punishment over the alleged use of a shoe.
Amid the incident, there has reportedly been an outpouring of support from Saint Lucian society.
This is a disgrace I am lost for words for a pair of shoes can someone please get the contact information on this young school girl. Let’s us help her get a few pairs of shoes sneakers flats and sandals my goodness
That woman have so much anger in her towards her own niece
What could’ve happened had the mother/ father walked up to see their daughter getting disrespected like this that’s a dam shame
She should be arrested that’s abuse period