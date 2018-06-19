Home / News Updates / CHEFS IN SCHOOL 2018 CULINARY COMPETITION 2018

CHEFS IN SCHOOL 2018 CULINARY COMPETITION 2018

Rehani Isidore June 18, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The “chefs in schools” culinary competition was held on 15 June at the Ciceron Secondary School.

The winner of this year’s championship will represent Saint Lucia in the Caribbean duelling competition in Barbados this August. 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

NHC SEEKS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST LA CLERY CDC RESIDENTS

The spat between the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the residents of the old CDC …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: