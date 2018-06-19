CHEFS IN SCHOOL 2018 CULINARY COMPETITION 2018

The “chefs in schools” culinary competition was held on 15 June at the Ciceron Secondary School.
The winner of this year’s championship will represent Saint Lucia in the Caribbean duelling competition in Barbados this August.
The “chefs in schools” culinary competition was held on 15 June at the Ciceron Secondary School.
The winner of this year’s championship will represent Saint Lucia in the Caribbean duelling competition in Barbados this August.
The spat between the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the residents of the old CDC …