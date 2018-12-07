CHEF NINA COMPTON CAPTURES ANOTHER AWARD

Chef Nina Compton’s feverishly anticipated restaurant, ‘Bywater American Bistro’ captures Restaurant of the Year (2018).

The award was given by Eater New Orleans; An online food critiquing company which seeks the most charming, watering holes and trendsetting restaurants in New Orleans and 23 other cities across the US and lets persons know exactly which spots offer the best dining experiences. On December 5th, after nearly a week of intensive reader voting, the winners of the ninth annual Eater Awards were announced, celebrating the chefs and restaurants that made the largest impact on all 24 Eater cities over the past twelve months.

‘Bywater American Bistro’ from Saint Lucian born and James Beard award winning chef Nina Compton captured this year’s editor’s choice award for best restaurant. The editor’s choice came following a tough act considering the meteoric success of Compton’s first restaurant, Compére Lapin, which received Eater’s 2017 best restaurant in America.

‘Bywater American Bistro’ was opened by Compton, her husband Larry Miller, and former Compére Lapin sous chef Levi Raines on March 15th of this year.

Already named one of Eater’s best new restaurants in America, the precisely executed menu from chef Compton and Raines acknowledges the various groups that make up New Orleans’ cuisine as it also reflects America’s current culinary landscape with tuna-brasaola-topped toast, rabbit curry, crab fat rice, and a spaghetti pomodoro.

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. In May 2018, chef Nina Compton won a James Beard Award, which has been considered the highest honor in the culinary world.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

