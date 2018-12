CHASTANET VS HILAIRE ROUND ONE CONCLUDES

ROUND ONE IN THE MATTER BETWEEN DR. EARNEST HILAIRE VERSUS PRIME MINISTER ALLEN CHASTANET BELONGS TO THE OPPOSITION CASTRIES SOUTH MP DR. HILAIRE.

THE PRIME MINISTER’S TEAM SOUGHT, UNSUCCESSFULLY, TO HAVE THE DEFAMATION LAW SUIT AGAINST HIM DISMISSED.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit