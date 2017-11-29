Demonstrators led a protest on Nov. 26 organized by the Opposition SLP against proposed alternative uses for the St. Jude Hospital
CHASTANET QUESTIONS ST. JUDE PROTEST MARCH MOTIVE
Rehani Isidore
November 29, 2017
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has accused the opposition of creating propaganda to garner support for its cause in the St. Jude hospital matter.
The government leader spoke to the media, November 29 on the sidelines of the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting.
