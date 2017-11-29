Home / News Updates / CHASTANET QUESTIONS ST. JUDE PROTEST MARCH MOTIVE
Demonstrators led a protest on Nov. 26 organized by the Opposition SLP against proposed alternative uses for the St. Jude Hospital

CHASTANET QUESTIONS ST. JUDE PROTEST MARCH MOTIVE

Rehani Isidore November 29, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has accused the opposition of creating propaganda to garner support for its cause in the St. Jude hospital matter.

The government leader spoke to the media, November 29 on the sidelines of the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CLUB GAR LAUNCHES DOMESTIC ABUSE CAMPAIGN

Club gar and the Gender Relations division are getting ready for their year-long education initiative …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved