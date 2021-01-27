CHASTANET CAUTIONS AGAINST SHARING GRUESOME CRIME PHOTOS

Prime minister Allen Chastanet says the consideration of a total shutdown depends on citizens compliance with covid-19 protocols. Chastanet took to his social media platforms on Monday evening to dispel rumors of an impending lockdown. Some members of the public believe that a lockdown is around the corner given the sheer number of covid-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks. However, the prime minister says that the economy must remain open and that citizens must demand that people adhere to the protocols.