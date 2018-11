The Marchand Combined School is the recipient of newly installed, custom fitted steal doors, thanks in part, to past student Felix ‘Champagne’ Deterville. But, ‘Champagne’ has been accused of inflating labour costs which he confirmed amounted to about $12,000. He denies the charges and wants to clear his name.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit