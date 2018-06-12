Chamber & Southern Business Association Bringing CIP Discussion to Vieux Fort

( Press Release) Chamber and Southern Business Association Host an Encounter with – CIP St. Lucia

Having addressed the business community in the north of the island in April this year, as promised Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Program under the Chairmanship of Ryan Devaux, will be delivering a similar presentation to the Business Community in the South of the island on Wednesday 20th June, 2018. The venue of the presentation will be the NSDC Conference Facility from 4:00 p.m.

Chairman of the CIP Mr. Ryan Devaux and the new Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nestor Alfred will be providing an update on the performance of Saint Lucia’s CIP program and taking questions from the floor. Some insight into the proposed Residency Program which Government is considering will also be provided.

Last year’s presentation was well attended and received and it is expected that members of the Southern Business Association will attend in large numbers. The Chamber is inviting the Southern Business Community to attend and remained informed on the Citizenship by Investment Program.

