CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ON CALLS FOR SHUTDOWN

The cabinet of ministers is reportedly considering tougher restrictions to stem a staggering increase in covid-19 cases. Deliberations by the executive branch follows a meeting, Friday morning of the national emergency management advisory committee to discuss the nation’s pandemic response. Senior communications officer in the office of the prime minister, Nicole McDonald says the consultations were attended by a wide cross-section of agencies and stakeholders including the leader of the opposition. Prime minister Allen Chastanet is scheduled to speak to the country on the policy decisions taken at these meetings.