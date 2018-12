CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CALLS FOR CHANGE IN THE DIRECTION OF ST. LUCIA’S ECONOMY

ST. LUCIA’S ECONOMY IS BADLY IN NEED OF A BOOST IN ORDER TO MEET THE EXPECTATIONS OF ITS PEOPLE.

THAT WAS THE CONCLUSION OF A HIGH-POWERED PANEL DISCUSSION HELD BY THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LAST THURSDAY.

THE CHAMBER IS CALLING ON THE GOVERNMENT TO EMBRACE NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND THE CREATIVITY OF ITS PEOPLE TO MOVE THE ECONOMY FORWARD.

