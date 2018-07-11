Chamber appeals to employers for time off during carnival

[Press release] The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture wishes to remind its members that Carnival Monday and Tuesday are not Public or Commercial Holidays.

Yet, we suggest to members and the wider business community that in the spirit of Carnival and as has been the tradition, employers should give their employees time off on Monday 16th July and Tuesday 17th July 2018 so that they can participate in Carnival celebrations on those days. This should be done at your own discretion as a show of goodwill.

Carnival is a national cultural activity and the Private Sector as the main sponsor of this event, should feel proud of their contribution and continued support, thus allow their staff time to enjoy and participate where possible.

