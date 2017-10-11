Celestial Self Development Centre and National Competitiveness and Productivity Council Observe Productivity Awareness Week

PRESS RELEASE: Move your team “Beyond Effectiveness” and help them learn how to survive, thrive, and excel at making intentional and consistent high value decisions!

Celestial Self Development Centre, franchise owner of FranklinCovey East Caribbean has partnered with National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) to celebrate Saint Lucia Productivity Awareness Week (PAW) by hosting a 1-Day 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity work-session.

The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity process measurably increases productivity of individuals, teams, and organizations. Participants make more selective, high-impact choices about where to invest their valuable time, attention, and energy. The programme is designed to provide the in-depth skills, knowledge, and attitudes that allow individual contributors, teams, and organizations to be able to identify, validate, and act on what’s most important. It inspires participants to apply a process that will dramatically increase their ability to achieve life’s most important outcomes. Supported by science and years of experience, this solution not only produces a measurable increase in productivity, but also provides a renewed sense of engagement and accomplishment.

This time and life management workshop will help participants to make wiser decisions, harness technology to enhance workflow, and put their attention and energy on executing what matters most.

The workshop takes place on October 25th 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Bay Gardens Inn, Rodney Bay.

PAW is slated for October 16th – 22nd, 2017 and will focus on enhancing human capacity in the form of the knowledge and skills acquisition that ultimately affect performance and have a huge bearing on productivity.

Celestial SDC has had the privilege of conducting the 5 Choices work-session for organizations in the; Financial, Hospitality and Healthcare sectors.

The program will be co-facilitated by Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel and Ms. Thecla Deterville, licensed FranklinCovey Facilitators, East Caribbean.