The life-less body of 23-year-old Dandra Phillip was found near the front lawn of a Cedars Road residence, reportedly sometime after 6 am on Sunday November 18th.

A Monday November 19th police statement, corroborates reports from Cedars Road neighbours, who heard multiple gunshots discharged before Phillip’s body was discovered.

Police investigators are pursuing leads on two masked gunmen believed to have ambushed the 23-year-old.

