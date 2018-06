Cultural officials have announced improvements along the route for the 2018 carnival parade of the bands.

Among the changes, the sab playing field has been designated one of the judging points for the parade.

Local Culture Minister Fortuna Belrose and CDF chairman Daniel Belizaire provided the public with an update at the pre-cabinet media conference on 18 June.

