Incoming chair of the Cultural Development Foundation, Daniel Belizaire believes that Lucian kuduro can be exported and used to market and promote Saint Lucia.

He responded to queries at the weekly pre-cabinet conference about the local genre being judged as road march or soca music.

Belizaire plans to host a symposium with artists to get the ball rolling on making kuduro more exportable.

