The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) Held The 4th Installment Of Its ‘Icon’ Series On October 1st. The 2018 Cultural Icon Is Folk Musician Joseph ‘Rameau’ Poleon. He Was Honored In The Culturally Rich Community Of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort, In What Organizers Declared Was A ‘Masterful Display Of Music And Dance.’

