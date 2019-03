The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) says economic activity in Saint Lucia dropped to 0.6% in 2018, from 3.7% in 2017. The Barbados-based bank says this slowdown is mainly due to a significant downturn in the construction sector, but is predicting a 3% economic growth for Saint Lucia in 2019. The CDB recently released 2018 economic reviews for all borrowing member countries.