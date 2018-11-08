Home / News Updates / CCSS ALUMNI OPPOSE PROPOSED RELOCATION TALKS
Soriah Alexander| CCSS Alumni

CCSS ALUMNI OPPOSE PROPOSED RELOCATION TALKS

November 8, 2018

Generations of past students of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School [CCSS] have made it clear to the Allen Chastanet led Cabinet, that “we shall not move”.
Although no decision has been announced by the government, CCSS alumni have planned an ‘urgent meeting’ slated for November 10th to discuss proposed relocation plans.
Prime Minister Chastanet has indicated that he is considering options on the future of CCSS which sits on land bordering beach-front properties own by his father and in-laws.

