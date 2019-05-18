CCC WORKING TO IMPROVE VENDING CONDITIONS

The Castries Constituency Council (CCC) is working towards enhancing the quality of food vending in the city. The CCC is directly injecting funds into the operations of some food vendors in order to improve the standard of their operations.
