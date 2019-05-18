Home / News Updates / CCC WORKING TO IMPROVE VENDING CONDITIONS

CCC WORKING TO IMPROVE VENDING CONDITIONS

Stephy Anius May 17, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The Castries Constituency Council (CCC) is working towards enhancing the quality of food vending in the city. The CCC is directly injecting funds into the operations of some food vendors in order to improve the standard of their operations.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OBSTRUCTIVE SIDE WALK SIGNS A CONCERN FOR CCC

The Castries City Council is putting on notice business owners who place their signs along …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved