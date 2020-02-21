Home / Breaking News / CCC WORKERS REMEMBER COLLEAGUE

CCC WORKERS REMEMBER COLLEAGUE

Allin Fevrier February 20, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

It was exactly ten years ago Wednesday when 52-year-old corporal Vincent Trevor peters lost his life after he and his colleague were ambushed by a gunman. Corporal peters was shot multiple times about 9:00pm, on Friday the 19th of February, 2010, at the Castries waterfront, on the john Compton highway. His assailant, Jacob Owen Jules of Morne du don, Castries, was shot in the process by a special patrol team of police officers On Tuesday February, 23rd 2010, a post mortem on corporal peters, revealed death by haemorrhagic shock, as a consequence of multiple gunshot wounds.

