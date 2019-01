City Hall has issued a stern warning to the owners of trailers they say are illegally parked on private property – their days to continue the practice are numbered. The Castries Constituencies Council [CCC] says they are in talks with authorities to draft and implement policy to discourage the practice and regulate trailer parking in the capital.

