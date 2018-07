Investigations into the administration of the Castries constituencies council has begun.

The operations of the ccc will come under intense scrutiny over the next six weeks.

Mayor Peterson Francis had been widely praised by many across the political divide as he tackled some of the longstanding problems of the city head on.

The knives are out for the mayor of Castries as his administration of the Castries Constituencies office comes under review.

