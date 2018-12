CCC FIRES BACK AT CSA

THE CASTRIES CONSTITUENCIES COUNCIL (CCC) HAS DEMONSTRATED ITS WILLINGNESS TO GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH ITS DETRACTORS.

THE NOT-SO -SECRET FEUD WITH THE FORMER MINISTER FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT, ENDED WITH THAT MINISTER, SENATOR FORTUNA BELROSE BEING TRANSFERRED AND EFFECTIVELY DEMOTED.

LAST WEEK THE MAYOR OF CASTRIES HIS LORDSHIP PETERSON FRANCIS OPENLY CRITICISED THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE – THIS DISPUTE IN YET TO BE RESOLVED.

ON TUESDAY THE CCC HAD ANOTHER POWERFUL PLAYER IN ITS SIGHT – THIS TIME THE CIVIL SERVICE ASSOCIATION.

