Home / News Updates / CCC BACKS CARNIVAL

Check Also

CANNABIS MOVEMENT WANTS ANSWERS FROM GOV’T

The Leader of the Opposition Philip J. Pierre has met with advocates for the decriminalization …

One comment

  1. Jean Valjean
    July 11, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    The blind leading the blind: It is time to put an end to the corruption known as carnival
    teach the children something of a more creative nature. Teach them of the history of
    the creation of stable and God fearing society, beware of the culture of drugs and guns.

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: