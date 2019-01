The Castries Constituency Council (CCC) is asking for help in its relief effort for victims of the January 1st Rose Hill fire. Dozens of residents were displaced following the massive fire which started just after 12:00 am on New Year’s Day and raged on for almost three hours. The CCC is a drop-off point for donations. Press and communications manager Jason Hullingseed says many people lost everything they owned and help is greatly needed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit