CCC 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA AWARDS

Staff employed at the Castries City Council (CCC) was recognized for their efforts on the job at a special awards ceremony on the weekend.
Employees were rewarded for their hard work over the year.
Staff employed at the Castries City Council (CCC) was recognized for their efforts on the job at a special awards ceremony on the weekend.
Employees were rewarded for their hard work over the year.
As police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the gruesome demise of Sadia Byron, the …