Category 1 Hurricane Maria Could Make Landfall Today, Saint Lucia Remains Under TS Warning

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Martinique

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 59.5 West. Maria is moving toward the west northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it moves through the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by late today, with tropical storm conditions beginning during the day today. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area through tonight.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 5 to 7 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the central and southern Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, through Wednesday night. Maria is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches over the remaining northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla, as well as the Windward Islands and Barbados. Rainfall on all of these islands could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.