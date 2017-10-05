Home / News Updates / Castries Wellness Centre Reopens

Castries Wellness Centre Reopens

Rehani Isidore October 5, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is advised that all health services at the Castries Wellness Centre will resume effective Thursday, Oct. 5. This closure was necessary to facilitate maintenance activities at the health facility.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness thanks its many clients for their understanding during this period, as the ministry strives to improve the services delivered at the island’s facilities.

For information contact the Community Nursing Service Department at 758.451.8559 or 758.468.5383.

 

