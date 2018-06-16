Castries South-East MP Challenges Opposition to St. Jude Debate

Castries South-East MP Guy Joseph is once and for all seeking to put an end to the back-and- forth over the St. Jude Hospital by challenging the opposition to yet another debate.

The Economic Development Minister issued the challenge at the Wednesday night UWP public meeting to commemorate the party’s second year in office.

