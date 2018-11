The Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) May Know Whether Peterson Francis Will Stay On For A Second Term As Mayor Of Castries By Next Week. Francis Has Been On The Fence About The Matter Due To What He Describes As Ad-Hoc Actions Of Local Government Minister Senator Fortuna Belrose, Following A Review Of The Council.

