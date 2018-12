The countdown is on for the HTS Person of the Year. The selection committee has shortlisted four candidates for this year’s award. Members of the public will soon be invited to vote for their preferred nominee. One of our four nominees is the Mayor of Castries His Worship Peterson Francis. The Mayor was selected for his relentless drive to bring about positive change to the city of Castries and environs. The Mayor does not shy away from controversy, in attempting to do what he thinks is needed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit