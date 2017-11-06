Castries Mayor Gives Would-be ‘Assassin’, a New Lease on Life

On the sidelines of a community empowerment initiative in the capital on November 6, Mayor of Castries Peterson Francis told reporters that he hired a man who previously threatened to kill him.

The identity of the alleged assassin was not disclosed during the off-the-cuff moment with the City Mayor however, the strange details that led to the job offer were revealed.

By the Mayor’s account, the man openly made death threats that lead to an investigation by City Police. After weeks of evading authorities, the Mayor said the would-be assassin was apprehended and taken into custody at City Hall. The suspect demanded a one-on-one with the Castries Mayor and eventually got his meeting.

Mayor Francis, as he tells it, sat face to face with a man who had allegedly threatened his life and offered him a job. The Castries Mayor said the man who wanted to kill him, today is one of his best employees. [Watch below]