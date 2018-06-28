Castries Mayor bound for regional culture conference

[Press release] Mayor of Castries, His Worship Peterson D. Francis will join counterparts from the region at the Conference of Caribbean Countries on Cultural and Associative Exchanges in Le Vauclin, Martinique from June 29 – July 4, 2018.

The conference will focus on developmental opportunities with significant emphasis on building cultural and commercial relations amongst regional countries.

In addition, several presentations and addresses will be made by various Associations, Business Leaders, Government Administrators and Mayors from across the Caribbean.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor Francis says the potential is endless at such conferences to strengthen bridges and shape progress.

“This is a great prospect for city leaders. The fact I was invited to attend such a conference reflects on St. Lucia’ s ever-growing credibility and upright and forward movement on the international stage. Gradually, our city’s growth, sustainability, economic and cultural development will be realized but formed by our international connections, knowledge input and friendships,” says Mayor Francis.

Mayor Francis will return to St. Lucia on Wednesday July, 4, 2018.

