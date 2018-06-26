Castries Mayor appeals for increased social responsibility

[Press release] Mayor of Castries, His Worship Peterson D. Francis wants businesses and members of the public to boost their social responsibility.

The pronouncement was made after Mayor Francis, with the support of Mr. Leslie Jn Baptiste of Eagle Freight Brokerage, donated a barrel consisting of food and grocery items to the Cornerstone House.

Speaking to the gesture, Mayor Francis says it is very heartwarming and humbling when such donations are made.

“We are committed to being a good citizen and should never take things for granted. We encourage corporate entities and the wider public to contribute a lot more. We must do some reflection. Giving back to the Cornerstone House means a lot because if it were us placed in a situation such as this, I am sure that they would have given back to us.”

The contribution, made last week Tuesday, was delivered by Mayor Francis along with his Communications Manager Jason Hullingseed and Councillor Augustin Victor.

Mayor Francis intends to continue supporting other charitable organizations.

