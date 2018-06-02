Castries Lions concludes Reading Month with ‘French Reading Session’

[Press release] On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in observance of Reading Month the Castries Lions collaborated with the Ministry of Education, Alliance Francaise and the French Teachers Association and organized a French Reading Session.

The activity was held at the Alliance Francaise office at Pointe Seraphine.

The two students Starrana Jn Baptiste from the Gros Islet Secondary School and Peter Germany of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School read an interactive story in French to the students who attend French classes at Alliance Franciase. Following the story, the student went back to their classes to share their understanding of the story.



Our thanks to Mr. Robinson, Language Curriculum Officer from the Ministry of Education who facilitated the session; the Director and staff of Alliance Francaise; The French Teachers Association, and our very own Prospective member Ronelle Biscombe; The Students from the two secondary schools and their teachers; the students of Alliance Francaise, and to the Members of the Club for their support in the execution of this Activity.



If you are service minded and want to give back to Community come join us. We can be contacted on facebook – Castries Lions or email – castrieslionsclub3b@yahoo.com

Young people between ages 12 – 30 can also join us in service. Our Leo Club invites you to share in Leadership Opportunity and Experience (LEO)

Castries Leos – leoclubofcastries@yahoo.com

OUR SERVICE CAN ONLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IF YOU JOIN US.

