In the wake of the 55th homicide for 2017, Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre bemoans what he believes is a desensitization by the populace towards violent crime, and in particular, homicides.
pip you so busy trying to sew discord, looking for every time government sneeze for you to be there and accuse them of not saying “excuse me” that you’re not even watching your own district. how about you act like an MP and actually represent your constituency, instead of running everywhere barking about what you keep making up that government is doing. while this senseless crime was going on, you were busy trying to make a commotion of Dame Pearlette’s resignation. Could have been talking to police instead about getting more of a presence in the community, but you instead wanted to be in front the camera. Hope it was worth it. another life lost
thats what you just did peep you jack politicized crime
you cant pull wool over people eyes
that is the norm today
let the bad boys deal with one another that is the way i see it
you have done nothing for marchand and the environs which you represent
marchand is now a ghetto look and see
marchand under your watch has become a ghetto
yes you have won 4 times but what have you done