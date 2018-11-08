Home / Sports / CASTRIES COMPREHENSIVE & ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT A WIN SCHOOLS TABLE TENNIS COMPETITION

CASTRIES COMPREHENSIVE & ST. JOSEPH'S CONVENT A WIN SCHOOLS TABLE TENNIS COMPETITION

November 8, 2018

Press release- Ministry of Youth Development & Sports- Castries Comprehensive Secondary School emerged boys champions while Saint Joseph’s Convent A  emerged girls champions at the completion of the Secondary Schools Team Table Tennis Championships which was held at the  Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School Auditorium on Monday.
 
In the boys final, the Castries Comprehesive team comprising De’ andre Calderon, Ismel Moise, Shernan Jankie and Colvin Paul won 3-1 over Babonneau Secondary in the final. Babonneau Secondary was represented by Kenneth John, Nate John  and Zackim Malaykhan. Third place went to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College represented by  Mario St. Cyr, Alydon Thomas, Clement Charles Jr, and Corinth Secondary represented by  Saneil Bernare, Maxx William, Joel Charles and Nyhmia Auboti.
 
In the  Girls final Saint Joseph’s Convent A comprising  Zarianne Anthony, Lenore Adjodha and Juelle St. Claire went the distance against Convent B before taking the title 3-2. Convent B comprised Mia George, Aviona Edmund and Joanna Theodore. Saint Joseph’s Convent also fielded a third team, Convent C and were third – comprising Angelique Richardson, Nhij Myers and Jeanelle Richardson. Also in third was Corinth Secondary represented by  Suenelli Dorius, Fedora Moise and Shamika Blanc.
 
Following are results from the play off stage.
 
 
QUARTER FINALS GIRLS
SJC A defeated Clendon Mason Secondary  3-0
SJC B defeated Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary 3-0
SJC C defeated Corinth Secondary B     3-0
Corinth Secondary A defeated Castries Comprehensive Secondary 3-1
QUARTER FINALS BOYS
Babonneau Secondary defeated Grande Riviere Secondary 3-0
SALCC defeated Soufriere Comprehensive 3-0
Corinth Secondary defeated SMC 3-2
CCSS defeated Leon Hess Comprehensive 3-0
SEMIS GIRLS
SJC A defeated Corinth Secondary A   3-0
SJC B defeated SJC C    3-0
SEMIS BOYS
Babonneau Secondary defeated SALCC    3-2
CCSS defeated Corinth Secondary    3-0
FINALS GIRLS
SJC A defeated SJC B       3-2
FINALS BOYS
CCSS defeated Babonneau Secondary 3-1

