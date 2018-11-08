CASTRIES COMPREHENSIVE & ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT A WIN SCHOOLS TABLE TENNIS COMPETITION

Press release- Ministry of Youth Development & Sports- Castries Comprehensive Secondary School emerged boys champions while Saint Joseph’s Convent A emerged girls champions at the completion of the Secondary Schools Team Table Tennis Championships which was held at the Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School Auditorium on Monday.

In the boys final, the Castries Comprehesive team comprising De’ andre Calderon, Ismel Moise, Shernan Jankie and Colvin Paul won 3-1 over Babonneau Secondary in the final. Babonneau Secondary was represented by Kenneth John, Nate John and Zackim Malaykhan. Third place went to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College represented by Mario St. Cyr, Alydon Thomas, Clement Charles Jr, and Corinth Secondary represented by Saneil Bernare, Maxx William, Joel Charles and Nyhmia Auboti.

In the Girls final Saint Joseph’s Convent A comprising Zarianne Anthony, Lenore Adjodha and Juelle St. Claire went the distance against Convent B before taking the title 3-2. Convent B comprised Mia George, Aviona Edmund and Joanna Theodore. Saint Joseph’s Convent also fielded a third team, Convent C and were third – comprising Angelique Richardson, Nhij Myers and Jeanelle Richardson. Also in third was Corinth Secondary represented by Suenelli Dorius, Fedora Moise and Shamika Blanc.

Following are results from the play off stage.

QUARTER FINALS GIRLS

SJC A defeated Clendon Mason Secondary 3-0

SJC B defeated Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary 3-0

SJC C defeated Corinth Secondary B 3-0

Corinth Secondary A defeated Castries Comprehensive Secondary 3-1

QUARTER FINALS BOYS

Babonneau Secondary defeated Grande Riviere Secondary 3-0

SALCC defeated Soufriere Comprehensive 3-0

Corinth Secondary defeated SMC 3-2

CCSS defeated Leon Hess Comprehensive 3-0

SEMIS GIRLS

SJC A defeated Corinth Secondary A 3-0

SJC B defeated SJC C 3-0

SEMIS BOYS

Babonneau Secondary defeated SALCC 3-2

CCSS defeated Corinth Secondary 3-0

FINALS GIRLS

SJC A defeated SJC B 3-2

FINALS BOYS

CCSS defeated Babonneau Secondary 3-1

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

