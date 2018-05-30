Home / News Updates / Castries Central Youth and Sports Council pushes book drive

Castries Central Youth and Sports Council pushes book drive

Rehani Isidore May 30, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Press Release

In recognition of Reading Month 2018, The Castries Central Youth and Sports Council launched its first Book Drive, to mark this year’s theme “Collaborating to Close the Literacy Gap – Read for Change.” The council also held their own theme this year- “Power in the Pages.” 

On May 25th, 2018, executive members of the council visited primary schools within their district and donated several books to be placed in their libraries. This donation included a mixed genre of books, such as fiction novels as well as reference material. This was a means of providing the children with resources for reading and to help stimulate their creative minds and improve their vocabulary.

Students from the Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School, St Aloysius RC Boys’ Infant School, Marchand Combined, Canon Laurie Anglican Infant School and the Gordon and Walcott Memorial Methodist School benefited from this initiative.

The Castries Central Youth and Sports Council would like to extend its gratitude to all those who made this activity possible by donating books to this Book Drive and welcomes this collaborated effort in promoting literacy on the island.

