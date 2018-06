An initiative aimed at empowering residents of Castries Central was launched on Friday.

The Synergy Programme is the brain-child of Castries Central MP Sarah Flood-Beaubrun.

She described it as a compulsory, continuous and personal development programme tailor-made for individual needs.

