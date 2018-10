There Is An Urgent Call From The Residents Of Block BS Of The CDC Building At The Corner Of Darling Road And Jeremie Streets. The Crumbling Structure Is Said To Be In Dire Need Of Repair. Sections Of The Building Are Feared To Present A Serious Risk, Not Only To The Residents, But To Pedestrians And Business Operators In The Area.

