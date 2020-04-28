Slp hopeful for the Gros-Islet seat Kenson ‘Bay Bay’ Casimir plans to take the Gros Islet Friday night experience online to raise much-need funds for the vendors of the community hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic.
Slp hopeful for the Gros-Islet seat Kenson ‘Bay Bay’ Casimir plans to take the Gros Islet Friday night experience online to raise much-need funds for the vendors of the community hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic.
– Leading insurance company Sagicor has extended its health care coverage during COVID-19. The company …