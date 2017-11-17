CARIFAM Unrelenting on LGBTIQ Legislative Reforms

Sarah Flood-Beaubrun co-founder of the Caribbean Centre for Family and Human Rights (CARIFAM) and Cabinet Minister in the Ministry for External Affairs on November 17, reaffirmed the NGO’s staunch opposition to legislative reforms for the LGBTIQ community in Saint Lucia.

CARIFAM established in 2012, describes itself as a ‘non-profit charitable organization dedicated to protecting the family, human rights and human dignity’.The rights of people who identify as LGBTIQ continue to be under CARIFAM scrutiny.

Local LGBTIQ organization United and Strong continues to push for the removal of buggery as a criminal offence on the local statute books.

During her presentation at the 5th Regional Conference of the World Congress of Famailies, Flood-Beaubrun cited an anti-HIV/AIDS campaign led by United Nations Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS Dr. Edward Greene and UNAIDS which have outlined key objectives to reduce stigma in the region. This includes ‘removing punitive laws’ and, adopting a more inclusive strategy that includes religious organizations to ‘ensure that their policies do not alienate populations most at risk’.

The CARIFAM co-founder railed against Dr. Greene’s [UN endorsed] strategies, assuring sustained objection and resistance to legal reforms for the LGBT minority.

Globally, the LGBT rights movement gained momentum – Parts of the United States, Canada, European countries, and Australia have legalized same-sex marriage along with relaxing buggery laws. Regionally, Belize remains the only country to recognize same-sex unions.

CARIFFAM has vowed to do what is necessary to keep to the laws on the statute books in place.