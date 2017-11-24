Caribbean Cinemas to host LACFEST 2017 – admission free

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Latin American Diplomatic Missions accredited in Saint Lucia: Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, for the third consecutive year, present the “Latin American and Caribbean Cultural Festival”, LACFEST 2017, with the support of the Saint Lucia Audiovisual and Film Association and the Ministry of Culture and Local Development.

Unlike the previous two editions of the festival, LACFEST 2017 counts on the participation of the specially invited country, Spain represented by its Embassy in Saint Lucia.

This year, the main activity is the screening of films and the public will be treated to a diverse line up of interesting films from each country. The Saint Lucia Audiovisual and Film Association will present its productions, a series of short films, throughout the week before each featured film, except on Thursday.

The curtains open, at the Caribbean Cinemas in Choc, on Monday, November 27, and closes on Saturday, December 2. Show will start at 6:00 p.m. each day. Admission is free. The event is expected to be a wonderful experience for all.

Following is the schedule for the week of activities: