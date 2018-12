The advocates for the legalization of marijuana in St. Lucia are sounding a warning to government not to go the route of St. Vincent and The Grenadines. The local legalization lobby says the legislation enacted by St. Vincent and The Grenadines fails to address some very pertinent issues. The local legalization lobby wants the issues of recreational and religious uses of marijuana to be addressed in any proposed legislation for St. Lucia.

