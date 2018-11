Coworkers, Friends And Family Members Of Slain Kimberly Williams De Leon Converged Outside The Offices Of The Ministry Of Education On Monday Evening, For A Candlelight Vigil In Her Honour. The 42-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Her Morne Fortune Home On October 29th. While Police Confirmed That Her Husband Remains A ‘Person Of Interest’ In The Investigation Into Her Killing, No Arrests Have Been Made. Those Gathered At The Vigil Demanded Justice For The Mother Of Two.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit