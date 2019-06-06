The family of a Canaries man who has been resident in Castries is very worried about his whereabouts.The family has been searching for the man, who was a water and juice sales-man along the city streets for weeks now.
The family of a Canaries man who has been resident in Castries is very worried about his whereabouts.The family has been searching for the man, who was a water and juice sales-man along the city streets for weeks now.
A Nazarene pastor has said an emphatic no to any consideration of the legalization of …
I no this guy very well he leaves in the city of Castries, water works road recently my friend told me that Police hold him with a pound of week so he is in jail but not much ppl no about that