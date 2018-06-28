CANARI FACILITATES ENVIRONMENT CONSULTATION

The spotlight fell on the environment this week when representatives of the Sustainable Development and Environment Department met for their 2nd national consultation. The Caribbean National Resources Institute – CANARI is lending a hand.
The spotlight fell on the environment this week when representatives of the Sustainable Development and Environment Department met for their 2nd national consultation. The Caribbean National Resources Institute – CANARI is lending a hand.
Opposition Leader Phillip J. Pierre has once again weighed in on the current debate on …