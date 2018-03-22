Canadian resident wins “Let Her Inspire You” sweepstakes

GIS – THE GRAND PRIZE INCLUDES AN ALL-EXPENSES PAID TRIP FOR TWO, ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS, ALL-INCLUSIVE ACCOMMODATIONS, PLUS TWO EXCURSIONS.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), today announced the winner of its “Let Her Inspire You” Sweepstakes held from February 2 to 28.

Sara Wedlake, a resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba was drawn as the grand prize winner from more than 20.1K sweepstakes entries. The “Let Her Inspire You” sweepstakes was launched to stimulate active online engagement within Saint Lucia’s top three markets, United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Wedlake’s win was the result of a random draw from hundreds of submissions using woobox.com.

The campaign executed by The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority consisted of a 360-degree promotional program: content development, custom sweepstakes landing page development, Facebook ad campaign, Facebook video promotion, influencer partnerships and the inclusion of hotels and resorts as well as local businesses on the island.

“Saint Lucia was on my bucket list and I am absolutely thrilled. I cannot believe I am going to be visiting this beautiful island. Thank you to all the sponsors that made this possible,” remarked Sara Wedlake, the “Let Her Inspire You” Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner.

As the final winner in a month-long sweepstakes, Wedlake selected Marigot Bay Resort and Marina by Capella, a luxurious resort with colonial style villas set on the historic site of Marigot Bay as her host hotel.

The “Let Her Inspire You” sweepstakes grand prize included an all-expenses paid trip for two, roundtrip flights with all-inclusive accommodations for five days/four nights, plus two excursions courtesy of Cox and Company.

Participating hotels included: Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, Thebodyholiday , Calabash Cove Resort & Spa St Lucia, Cap Maison Resort & Spa, East Winds Saint Lucia and Ladera Resort.

A vital component of the sweepstakes involved collaborating with four top travel social media influencers: Sam Kolder, Chelsea Kauai, Morgan Oliver-Allen and Grace Erickson with a total combined following of 1.8M, which contributed to the success of the sweepstakes entries.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA or visit www.stlucia.org. Follow the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on social media for more exciting contests and promotions.

